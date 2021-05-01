ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Achieves $6.77 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $618,909.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,722.39 or 1.00089115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00184382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

