Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Cut by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 2.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $140,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $683.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.68 and a 200 day moving average of $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.