CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$114.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.50 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.67.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.38.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.