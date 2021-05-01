CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.
Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.