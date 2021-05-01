CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.