Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 649,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Certara stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $32,406,000.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
