Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 649,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Certara stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $32,406,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.