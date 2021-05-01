Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Down 66.4% in April

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CTAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,488. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

