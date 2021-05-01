Centrality (CENNZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Centrality has a total market cap of $104.13 million and $1.39 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00776918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00095272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.69 or 0.07687070 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.