CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,921 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.05 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

