CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 50 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.77 and its 200 day moving average is $392.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

