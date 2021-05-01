CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

