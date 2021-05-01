CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

