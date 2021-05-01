CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $250,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $291.91 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.