CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.48.

NYSE CX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 9,418,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,913,063. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 26.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

