Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:CLS opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.25. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.