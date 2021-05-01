Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Celanese by 103.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,452. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

