CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.98. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.