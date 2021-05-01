CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.56

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

