CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $427.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.30 million and the highest is $434.20 million. CDK Global reported sales of $516.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 687,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

