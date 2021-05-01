Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0413 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $70,236.66 and $110.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

