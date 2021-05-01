CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. CBIZ updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 336,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.