Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $238.87 and last traded at $229.23, with a volume of 60759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.30.

The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 39.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.