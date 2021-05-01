Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

CSLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

