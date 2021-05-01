Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

