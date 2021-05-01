Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.