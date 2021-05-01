Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 126.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Trex by 97.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.