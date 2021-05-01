Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,024 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of CAH opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.