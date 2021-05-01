Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $84.74 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 902,686 shares of company stock worth $68,901,161. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

