Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 815,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,694 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

