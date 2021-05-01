Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.66 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

