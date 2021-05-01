Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,930 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.