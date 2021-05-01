Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,851 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 150.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

