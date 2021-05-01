Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.320 EPS.

Casa Systems stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 2,197,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The company has a market cap of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

