Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $100.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $435.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

CASA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

