carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of carsales.com stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.78. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

