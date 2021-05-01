Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

