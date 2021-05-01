Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

