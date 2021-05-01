Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL opened at $191.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

