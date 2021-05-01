Capital Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.