Capital Financial Planning LLC Invests $490,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $163.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $177.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83.

