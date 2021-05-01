Capital Financial Planning LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

