Capital Advantage Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.19. 323,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

