Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.33 billion-$33.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.49 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.73. 153,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,220. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

