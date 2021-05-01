Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$122.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$143.31.

CNR stock opened at C$132.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.78 and a one year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

