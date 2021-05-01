Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.31.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$132.33 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$108.78 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$140.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Insiders sold a total of 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

