Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $59.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

CDPYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

