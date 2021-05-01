Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,537 ($20.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.21. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.78. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

