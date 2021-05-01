Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 12.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price fell 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.66. 167,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,255,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

