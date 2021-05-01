Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camtek by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

