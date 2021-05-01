Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $29.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,697. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

