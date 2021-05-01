California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 749,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,012. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.